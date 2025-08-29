THE Ministry of Community Development and Social Services, through the Department of the Registrar for NGOs says it is introducing an online Non-Governmental Registration Information Management System (NGORims) to streamline NGO registration and improve data management. The Ministry adds that the NGORims system which will be effective before the end of the third quarter of 2025 is set to transform NGO registration and regulation. Speaking at a media workshop in Kabwe, Wednesday, Department of Registrar for NGOs Senior Standards Officer Martin Kaonga said the system had been developed and was waiting for a few modalities to go online. “We are introducing the NGORims, this is a Non-Governmental Registration Information Management System (NGORims). So, this takes away the part of you...