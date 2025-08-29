KWACHA UPND member of parliament Charles Mulenga says MPs do not have enough resources to dish out to individuals. And Mulenga has dismissed sentiments that most UPND MPs will lose their seats next year, stating that the UPND has a system where people who vote for their presidential candidate end up voting for all the other party leaders on the ballot. Responding to a question over sentiments that former Kwacha MP Joseph Malanji was a cheerful giver compared to him when he featured on Diamond Tv yesterday, Mulenga said he did not want to enter government coffers just to please his constituents. “What is important, and especially when you look at the role of a member of parliament, [it] is...