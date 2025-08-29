THE Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) has distributed 6.4 million condoms to Eastern Province in preparation for the Kulamba Traditional Ceremony, slated for August 30, 2025. In a statement, Thursday, ZAMMSA Senior Manager Corporate Communications Bradley Chingobe said the availability and use of condoms played a vital role in promoting public health by helping prevent sexually transmitted infections. “The Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) has effectively distributed 6.4 million condoms to Eastern Province in preparation for the upcoming Kulamba Traditional Ceremony, scheduled for Saturday, 30th August, 2025. The availability and use of condoms play a vital role in promoting public health by helping prevent sexually transmitted infections (STIs), HIV/AIDS, and unplanned pregnancies. This initiative forms part...