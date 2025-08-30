POLICE in Southern Province have launched a manhunt for a man identified as Godwin Moyo Zibanani of Chikankata district for allegedly abducting and holding hostage a 17-year-old and impregnating a 15-year-old girl. It is allaged that Zibanani, whose age is not known threatened to bewitch or kill one of the girls and her boyfriend. In a statement, Friday, Southern Province Deputy Police Commanding Officer Moono Namalongo said Police in Chikankata were alerted of the incident on August 28, at 12:30 hours by Enitor Mazunda, a nurse at Nansenga Clinic in Nansenga residential area. Namalongo said Mazunda reported that a female juvenile, aged 17, of 15 Miles area in Chisamba district, was allegedly abducted by Zibanani of Shamikobo Village in Chikankata...