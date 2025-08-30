HOME Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu has dispelled assertions that thousands of faulty National Registration Cards (NRCs) were issued to eligible citizens in Misengo village of Kasama district. Mwiimbu says a total of 395 National Registration Cards were issued in Misengo village during the just ended nation wide mobile registration process. Meanwhile, Mwiimbu says the police have started exhibiting professionalism in their conduct, adding that cadreism in the country has been curbed. Speaking at a press briefing, Friday, Mwiimbu said contrary to assertions that thousands of faulty NRCs were issued to citizens in Northern province, only 395 were issued. “The Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security, working with the Northern Provincial administration and officers from the Department...