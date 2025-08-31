THE Ministry of Community Development and Social Services has warned the public against giving alms to street children and adults, arguing that such acts undermine governments’ efforts to remove vulnerable individuals from the streets. And Ministry Principal Planner for Communication Weka Banda has emphasized that choosing not to give food or money to children on the streets does not mean someone is bad hearted. Speaking during a media engagement in Kabwe, Thursday, Banda expressed concern that despite government’s efforts to remove children from the streets, continued financial handouts from the public and stakeholders were hindering progress. “As Ministry of Community Development and Social Services, we urge the public out there not to give alms to children that are found on...