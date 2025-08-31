Zambia Police Spokesperson Rea Hamoonga speaking to the media during the launch of the speed camera enforcement press briefing at the Road Transport and Safety Agency headquarters in Lusaka on Friday-Picture by Chongo Sampa

Zambia Police Spokesperson Rea Hamoonga speaking to the media during the launch of the speed camera enforcement press briefing at the Road Transport and Safety Agency headquarters in Lusaka on Friday-Picture by Chongo Sampa

POLICE in Lusaka are investigating a serious road accident involving three motor vehicles which occurred in Olympia Park, which left three females seriously injured. Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga says preliminary investigations indicate that the accident occurred when the driver of a Toyota Hiace minibus failed to obey a traffic sign, thereby colliding with a Toyota Spacio. In a statement, Saturday, Hamoonga said all the injured passengers were rushed to Chipata Level One Hospital, adding that a manhunt had been launched for the driver and conductor of the Toyota Hiace minibus who fled the scene after the accident. “The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the general public that Garden Police Station is investigating a serious Road Traffic Accident...