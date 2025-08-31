PF faction Deputy Secretary General Brenda Nyirenda says the UPND government should release the Patriotic Front and face the real giant, stating that the ruling party has been facing small pockets of the opposition. Nyirenda adds that since the UPND came into power, it has blocked PF from participating in elections. Her remarks come after former Southern Province minister Dr Edify Hamukale said there was no nationwide wind to change the President because economic fundamentals were improving each day. In an interview, Saturday, Nyirenda said the reason the UPND felt very secure was because they had used tricks to block the PF from participating in elections. “So, all this, they can say whatever they are saying but it is because...