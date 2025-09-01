HOUSE of Chiefs Chairperson Chief Choongo says he is happy with President Hakainde Hichilema’s announcement that government will in the next budget increase allowances for Chiefs and retainers. Meanwhile, Chief Choongo has commended the UPND government for aggressively addressing issues regarding development and the general welfare of citizens. On Saturday during the Kulamba Traditional Ceremony, President Hichilema disclosed that the government would in the next budget increase allowances for Chiefs and retainers. Reacting to this in an interview, Sunday, Chief Choongo urged government to continue taking care of the Chiefs and retainers. “We are happy that the President has finally pronounced an increment in the subsidies for the Chiefs which have not been adjusted for many, many years. So, that...