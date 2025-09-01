FORMER Secretary to the Cabinet Leslie Mbula has called for effective supervision of the Integrity Committees in public bodies in order to fight corruption and professional misconduct. Recently, Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa directed all public bodies to establish Integrity Committees where they were not yet in place. Kangwa said no meaningful development could be achieved in a society weakened by corruption and professional misconduct. In an interview, Saturday, Mbula said if properly supervised, the Integrity Committees would help minimize the levels of corruption. “A cockroach thrives in darkness the moment you put light there it will disappear. My hope is that by exposing corruption in that manner, we can [not only] reduce [it] but my hope is that...