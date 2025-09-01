NKANA Independent member of parliament Binwell Mpundu says Zambians make the mistake of voting for the same people but expect different results. And Mpundu says it is time to allow old leaders to sit on the sidelines and offer guidance while young people took over leadership. Speaking when he featured on Pasme Radio in Petauke, Friday, Mpundu said it was time for the country’s young generation to try something new by taking over leadership. “From 1964 when we got independence, the next government was in 1991, the MMD government. If you go to the UPND government, you list all the ministers who are in President HH’s Cabinet, 90 percent of these Ministers are people that used to be in MMD....