MINISTER of Fisheries and Livestock Peter Kapala has urged Rufunsa residents to take full advantage of opportunities available under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) by applying for support in various areas of need so that no one is left behind. Speaking during the Chibwela Kumushi Ceremony of the Soli-speaking people on Saturday, Kapala stressed the importance of collaboration between government and traditional leaders to improve livelihoods through initiatives such as the House of Chiefs and Constituency Development Committees. “Let us all work together, government and traditional leaders so that we continue to make impactful decisions for improving the livelihoods of our people through the House of Chiefs, among other avenues such as Ward Development and the Constituency Development Committees. Our...