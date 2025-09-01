MPOROKOSO PF member of parliament Brian Mundubile has charged that the majority of police officers are UPND cadres. Mundubile says this is why Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu claims police officers have been displaying high levels of professionalism when in fact not. On Friday, Mwiimbu said the police had started exhibiting professionalism in their conduct, adding that cadreism in the country had been curbed. Commenting on this in an interview, Mundubile said Mwiimbu had failed to differentiate a professional service from a service marred with political movements. “My comment would be that you first of all look at their actions and then wonder if they amount to professionalism at all. The recent happenings at Mufumbwe are an...