UPND Deputy Spokesperson Elvis Nkandu says it is not only UPND members of parliament who can lose their parliamentary seats next year, arguing that even opposition leaders can. Meanwhile, Nkandu says PF is hallucinating if it believes it will return to government next year because citizens have moved on. Commenting on sentiments that most UPND MPs would lose their seats in the 2026 general election, Saturday, Nkandu said any MP could lose their seat if people in their constituency felt that they had not been effectively represented. “Losing a seat; anyone can lose a seat. Every member of parliament may lose his or her seat if the people in that particular constituency feel that they have not been represented effectively...