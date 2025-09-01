UPND Alliance Chairperson Charles Milupi says the PF and other political parties around them are fractious and will only disintegrate when they choose a leader. On Saturday, former PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri said the PF could hold a convention three days before the general election and still win because the party did not need to campaign as all its leaders were already known to the people. In an interview, Saturday, Milupu said it was up to the PF to choose when they would disintegrate. “I wish they actually do that. We would like them to do just that; wait three days to the election and they choose a leader, we would really love that as UPND alliance because...