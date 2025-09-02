Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi speaks during a visit by US Ambassador Michael Gonzales at his ministry on Thursday, January 19, 2023 – Picture by Milimo Namangala

UPND Alliance Chairperson Charles Milupi says people should direct their disappointment toward the judiciary, not the executive, when a court passes a judgement that they don’t agree with. His comments came after the Community Action Against Corruption (CAAC) expressed a lack of confidence that recently arrested ZAMMSA officials would be brought to book. CAAC Executive Director Brightone Tembo argued that it was difficult to get excited about arrests of corrupt individuals under the current government because many cases result in acquittals or lenient sentences. Last week, the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) arrested former Ministry of Health Acting Permanent Secretary for Administration Dr Sivah Kachimba, along with senior ZAMMSA officials and two directors of private companies, as part of ongoing investigations...