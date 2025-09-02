THE Lusaka City Council says it has recorded a decrease of 5.1 percent in registered marriages for the second quarter of 2025, with 1,106 registered compared to 1,165 during the same period in 2024. In a statement, Monday, LCC Public Relations Manager Chola Mwamba said the council had continued its mass sensitisation efforts to encourage more couples to legalise their marriages. “A total of one thousand, one hundred and six (1,106) marriages have been registered and legalised by the Lusaka City Council (LCC) in the second quarter of 2025. This figure represents a slight decrease of 59 marriages or 5.1% compared to the same period in 2024 when 1,165 marriages were legally conducted by the Local Authority. To encourage more...