MINISTRY of Home Affairs and Internal Security Permanent Secretary Dickson Matembo says if police officers go back to the way they used to be in the PF, people like Brian Mundubile will not be able to talk as they are. Matembo says Patriotic Front members are used to confusion, which is why they are struggling with the law and order that has been maintained. On Saturday, Mundubile said the majority of police officers are UPND cadres, stressing that this is why Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu claims police officers have been displaying high levels of professionalism when in fact they are not. Commenting on his remarks in an interview, Monday, Matembo said there was no police officer who was being...