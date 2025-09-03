ACC Director General Daphne Chabu says she is aware of the public perception that the Commission has focused more on cases linked to former office holders, but assures that the ACC remains committed to fighting corruption wherever it rears its head. Meanwhile, Chabu says the commission has been advocating for lifestyle audits for all public service workers, as they are a powerful tool in detecting and preventing corruption. Speaking on Radio Phoenix’s Let the People Talk programme, Tuesday, Chabu said Zambia was making progress in fighting corruption, adding that there was political will to fight the vice right up to the Office of the President. “I agree that there’s a public perception that ACC has tended to focus more on...