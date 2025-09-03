GREEN Economy and Environment Minister Mike Mposha says government can only determine the extent of the damage caused by Sino Metals pollution once an independent, comprehensive assessment is conducted. He says government has since begun the process of engaging a company to undertake the assessment, adding that the procurement process for a consultant is likely to end within the month of September. On Friday, Drizit Zambia, a company contracted to assess the impact of the Sino Metals pollution, disclosed that over 1.5 million tonnes of waste material had spilled after the tailings dam failure, contrary to Sino Metals’ initial report that only 50,000 tonnes of waste material had spilled. In response to this development, in an interview, Tuesday, Mposha said...