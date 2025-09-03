PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has advised students to focus on their studies, stating that other things like marriage, will come after school. Meanwhile, UNZASU’s newly elected president at the Great East Road Campus, Kabaso Mwantu, has praised President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership, stating that the country is becoming a “paradise” due to the government’s policies and commitment to education. Speaking during his interaction with University of Zambia students, Tuesday, President Hichilema said as intellectuals, students should reduce negative vices such as alcohol and drug abuse. “Let’s continue working, focusing on your studies so that you can pass and pass well. So that we can minimise those courses that trouble you, where you write and rewrite. Please focus your minds on school now,...