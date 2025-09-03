CITIZENS First leader Harry Kalaba says he doesn’t have numbers in his personal capacity, but that the numbers are with the masses. Kalaba has also promised to end load shedding once in power. Appearing on Prime TV’s Oxygen of Democracy programme, Monday, Kalaba said even late former presidents Frederick Chiluba and Michael Sata didn’t have the numbers, as they were with the people. He added that it is the people who will determine the winner in 2026, and their decision will be based on the price of mealie meal and other commodities. “I told you I don’t have numbers. We have the numbers with the people. The people are the numbers. They are the ones, as I said, even Mr...