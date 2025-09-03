CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has challenged the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to disclose the names of ministers being investigated for alleged corruption under the UPND. And Mweetwa says delays in the full operationalisation of the Access to Information law were due to the fact that the law needed rules and regulations to guide its use. Meanwhile, Mweetwa says it is anticipated that loadshedding will improve by December. Speaking on Diamond TV, Tuesday, Mweetwa said as Chief Government Spokesperson, he was not aware of any minister who was being investigated by the ACC. “First of all, I will speak as a citizen but of course, I have a position to which I can’t run away from. If I were to speak...