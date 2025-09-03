THE Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) report on political party financing has revealed that 75 percent of sampled political parties in Zambia have low transparency levels regarding their funding. Meanwhile, TIZ has noted that the lack of laws to compel political parties to disclose their source of funding had contributed to their failure to disclose their funders. Presenting the report, Tuesday, TIZ Advocacy, Policy and Research Manager Bright Chizonde said only 25 percent of political parties had kept detailed financial records and managed political finances through commercial bank accounts. “This study found that there is limited transparency and accountability among political parties in Zambia, as 75 percent of the assessed parties had very low transparency [levels] in managing their political financing....