CHILANGA UPND MP Sipho Hlazo says no government in the country’s history has ever delivered according to people’s expectations. He adds that as long as a government delivers on its promises, then it is working. And Hlazo says President Hakainde Hichilema will probably make the best President Zambia has ever had by the time he completes his term in 2031. In an interview, Hlazo said while he may not be delivering at the rate people expected, development was still being delivered. “For me, I am a more action oriented person. I need to deliver to the people. I may not be delivering at the expected rate that people expect us to deliver but we’re delivering. Never in the history of...