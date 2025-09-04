CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says winning the 2026 general elections will be easy for the UPND because President Hakainde Hichilema has exceeded the expectations of many people. On Wednesday, Zambia We Want (ZWW) Spokesperson Muhabi Lungu said President Hichilema was mistaken if he thinks that the 2026 general elections will be a smooth ride for him. In an interview, Wednesday, Mweetwa said he was confident that the UPND had already secured the 2026 elections because citizens do not want to experiment with other leaders when President Hichilema is making recognisable progress. “Every election in any serious jurisdiction which is democratic in nature is never a smooth ride; otherwise if it were a smooth ride, there would have been no...