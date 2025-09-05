MINES and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe says there should be no panic among Copperbelt residents as no one has presented any symptoms related to water contamination. And Kabuswe says government is still investigating the Sino Metals pollution to determine the extent of the impact and potential cleanup efforts in affected areas. In response to a question on government’s stance on Kalulushi residents moving to sue Sino Metals for pollution during Ken Dumbo’s podcast, Wednesday, Kabuswe said the water in Kalulushi, Chambeshi and Kitwe was safe for drinking. “Two weeks ago, you realised the Minister for Green Economy, in fact the PS for Information went to verify and you saw them publicly drinking the water that is coming out of...