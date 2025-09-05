GOVERNMENT has commenced formal discussions with the family of the late former president Edgar Lungu to resolve a three-month burial impasse. In a joint statement signed by Lungu’s family spokesperson Makebi Zulu and Secretary to Cabinet Patrick Kangwa, Friday, the two parties agreed to use a mediated process to resolve the outstanding issues. They also pledged to engage in these discussions with sincerity, prioritising reconciliation, unity, and deep respect for the late president’s distinguished service and the family’s wishes. “The Government of the Republic of Zambia and the family of the late Sixth President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, announce the commencement of formal discussions, marking a significant step towards resolving the three-month impasse. A mediated process will be employed to...