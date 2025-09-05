PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says it’s in the interest of the global community to see developing countries in Africa develop. The President said this on Thursday when he received credentials for diplomats accredited to Zambia from Serbia, Ireland, Czech Republic, Palestine, Chad, Venezuela, Nicaragua, New Zealand and Denmark. He said he expected the diplomats to drive investment and trade opportunities. “I want to say that it’s in the interest of the global community to see developing countries in Africa develop by working with us on the development agenda. We are reducing illegal migration, opportunities for illegal migration into your own countries. So it is important that we continue cooperating for development at that level. Therefore, investments, opportunities that we present will...