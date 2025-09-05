POLICE in Siavonga are looking for a man identified as Grevalate Sikakooze for allegedly defiling his friend’s seven-year-old daughter. Southern Province Police Commanding Officer Auxensio Daka said the incident occurred on September 2, 2025, after Sikakooze visited his friend’s house. “On September 2, 2025, at around 11:30 hours, Siavonga Police Station received a report of defilement from a 30-year-old woman of Namoomba Village, Chief Sikoongo, Siavonga District. She reported that her 7-year-old daughter had allegedly been sexually abused by Grevalate Sikakooze, a male individual estimated to be between 38 and 40 years old, of the same village,” he said. ‎ “The incident occurred on September 2, 2025, between 11:00 hours and 12:00 hours. Brief facts of the matter are that,...