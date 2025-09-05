SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti says she has noted a general plea from chiefs in Muchinga Province for government to go ahead with the constitutional review process. She says the National Assembly is ready to resume the process and is just awaiting an indication from the Executive that they are ready to proceed. In a statement issued yesterday, National Assembly Senior Media Liaison Officer Nshamba Muzungu noted that Speaker Mutti had toured Constituency Offices in Muchinga Province, where she observed that the people in the province were happy with the impact CDF had on the development agenda of the constituencies. “The Right Honourable Ms. Nelly Butete Kashumba Mutti, SC. MP, FAPRA, Speaker of the National Assembly has concluded...