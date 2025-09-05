COPPERBELT Province Minister Elisha Matambo has lamented that Zesco is making the UPND government unpopular by not adhering to the load management schedule. But Energy Minister Makozo Chikote has assured that the situation won’t be the same by the end of 2025 because government is implementing measures to address the power deficit. Speaking when Chikote paid a courtesy call on him, Thursday, Matambo wondered why Zesco was failing to follow its own schedule. “The elephant in the room is electricity. This is what is subtracting to whatever we’re doing. We have explained to the people. I think Zambians know that the past 60 years, we’ve had one source of electricity, which is hydro. No government thought of an alternative. They’ve...