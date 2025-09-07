NORTHERN Providence permanent secretary Bernard Mpundu has disclosed that Mpulungu District has recorded 29 positive Cholera cases out of 72 suspect cases. And President Hakainde Hichilema’s Political Advisor Levy Ngoma has given assurance that the Head of State who was declared the Cholera champion is on top of the situation. Speaking when Ngoma paid a courtesy call on Mpulungu District Commissioner, Mpundu disclosed that no life has been lost so far. He added that health personnel including volunteers were on the ground to sensitize people and that a vaccine programme was launched for effectiveness. “From the Zambian side, we haven’t lost a single life. We have mobilized, like my friend said, all the health personnel, they are on the ground,...