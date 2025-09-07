PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says government has placed ZCCM-IH in a better situation, but more work needs to be done. On the other hand, Lusaka Securities Exchange (LuSE) Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Kabaso says the country’s capital market has been ranked among the best-performing markets in Africa, which indicates how strong the momentum has been. In September 2022, then-ZCCM-IH board chairperson Dolika Banda tendered her resignation less than a year after her appointment on December 13, 2021. Speaking during a meeting with LuSE members at State House, Friday, President Hichilema said a chairman had previously walked away from ZCCM-IH, but the government was committed to revitalising the company. “You have moved miles, you analysed why ZCCM-IH was not being taken up,...