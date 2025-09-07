A MAZABUKA man is on the run for allegedly having an affair and defiling a minor. Southern Province Police Commanding Officer Auxensio Daka confirmed the incident, stating that the matter was reported to Mazabuka Central Police Station on September 5 by the victim’s 37-year-old father, who is a resident of Nkabika Compound. “…He reported that his 14-year-old daughter had allegedly been sexually abused by a male individual identified only as Timothy, of Lukanga Holdings, Mazabuka. The incident is reported to have occurred between August 21, 2025, at 14:00 hours and September 5, 2025, at 18:00 hours at Lukanga Holdings, Mazabuka District,” Daka said. He said the facts of the matter are that on September 3, the victim’s aunt, a 34-year-old...