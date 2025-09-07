POLICE in Lusaka have recorded a murder case in which Lazarous Nanduba, a 25-year-old suspected mental health patient, allegedly murdered his two grandfathers. In a statement, Sunday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the suspect allegedly followed his two grandfathers, aged 74 and 73, both of Sachibondwe village under Senior Chieftainess Nkomesha, demanding to be taken to his father, whom he accused of not feeding him well. He said the two grandparents started off with him but did not reach home until their bodies were discovered. “Chilenje Police Station has recorded a case of murder which was reported today, September 07, 2025, at 07:30 hours at Shantumbu Police Post. The report was made by Mr. Chris Nanduba, aged 49, of Village...