NEW Heritage Party leader Chishala Kateka says Zesco’s lack of adherence to the load management schedule has already made the UPND unpopular. She adds that the high cost of living, load shedding, among other things, will cost the UPND dearly. Commenting on Copperbelt Province Minister Elisha Matambo’s lamentations that Zesco was making the UPND government unpopular by not adhering to the load management schedule, Kateka said it was surprising that Matambo was making the observation now. “I am very surprised that the minister is only making this observation now because we’ve been making this observation forever. We have accepted that this UPND government has chosen to sell power out of the country at the expense of citizens. We’ve accepted that...