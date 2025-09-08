TRANSPARENCY International Zambia Executive Director Maurice Nyambe has criticised politicians for speaking without facts, stating that his organisation’s information about its funders is already public. On Thursday, Socialist Party National Youth Chairperson Kelvin Kaunda challenged TIZ to disclose their source of funding before requesting political parties to do the same. This was after the organisation’s report on political party financing revealed that 75 percent of sampled political parties in Zambia had low transparency levels regarding their funders. But responding to that in an interview, Friday, Nyambe said Kaunda’s challenge was irrelevant as that information was already public. He urged politicians to research before they opened their mouths. “We have a problem in this country that people, especially politicians, politicians really...