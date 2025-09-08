MPOROKOSO PF MP Brian Mundubile says the Speaker’s sentiments that there is a general plea for government to go ahead with Bill 7 amount to lawlessness. Meanwhile, NGOCC says the Speaker’s comments are regrettable and mistimed, arguing that they contradict the clear position of a wide range of stakeholders who have already voiced their disapproval of the bill. Recently, Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti said there was a general plea from chiefs from Muchinga Province for government to go ahead with Bill 7. In an interview, Friday, Mundubile argued that the speaker could not wake up and revive or give life to Bill 7 when the Constitutional Court had declared it unconstitutional. “The constitutional amendment is about the...