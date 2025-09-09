THE Zambia National Service (ZNS) has announced the tragic loss of two of its servicemen who died under unclear circumstances on Sunday, September 7, while on duty at the ZNS Furniture Factory in Lusaka West. ZNS Chief of Public Relations and Liaison, Brigadier General Mable Mulenga Nyone, stated that preliminary police investigations point to the possibility of foul play. In a statement issued, Tuesday, Nyone said the Service was treating the matter with the utmost seriousness and urgency it deserved. “The Zambia National Service (ZNS) is saddened to announce the tragic loss of two of its Servicemen who died under unclear circumstances on Sunday, 07 September, 2025, whilst on duty at ZNS Furniture Factory in Lusaka West. The Service is...