UPND Lusaka Province Chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta says unlike other former ruling parties, the UPND doesn’t know tricks to kill the opposition. And Mwaliteta says the ruling party will have a smooth ride in the 2026 elections, so their focus is not even on winning, but on doubling the numbers they received in 2021. In an interview, Saturday, Mwaliteta said the ruling party would not kill an opposition that was already dead. “UPND is intact, UPND has grown even bigger than what it was in 2021. UPND is the only vehicle that Zambians can take to the promised land. And, so far so good, we have no issues. Each time we go on the ground to talk to people, they are...