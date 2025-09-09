PF faction Deputy Secretary General Brenda Nyirenda has maintained that the party will go on with the convention after burying late former president Edgar Lungu. On Saturday, PF faction president Robert Chabinga warned that there would be no convention, and those calling for it should know that he was dynamite. He also wondered why the party would want to go to the convention when there were divisions within. But commenting on that in an interview, Monday, Nyirenda said Chabinga should also be calling for the convention if he loved the party. She added that there was nothing that Chabinga would do as he was only one person. “I still maintain that after burying ECL, the convention will take place. That’s...