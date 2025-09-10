UPND Director General for Media under the Presidential Support Programme (PSP), Frank Bwalya, says corruption is not one of the things that Zambians would use to vote out the UPND. Bwalya has also admitted that the UPND government has not ended corruption but that government has made it clear that it protects no one. Speaking on Prime TV’s “Oxygen of Democracy”, Bwalya said most of the things that people were talking about were the cost of living and load shedding. “Under the UPND government, the issue of corruption is not one of those things that Zambians would use not to vote the UPND, it’s not on the list. Most of the things the people are talking about are the cost...