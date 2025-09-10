PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has cautioned artisanal and small-scale miners against engaging in informal and illegal mineral trade, warning that such practices could lead to imprisonment. Speaking during the Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining (ASM) Conference 2025 in Lusaka on Tuesday, President Hichilema urged miners to sell their minerals through formal channels, stressing that government was putting structures in place to ensure fair trade. “Formal trade; when you are mining there as an artisanal or as a small-scale miner or medium large scale, we want you to trade in that metal in a formal way. We don’t want you to put it in ukwa bags and go to the airport illegally and try and export it. When you are caught there, you’ll...