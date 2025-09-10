IKELENG’I UPND member of parliament Dr Elijah Muchima says he has no doubt that he will retain his seat in 2026 because he is not a joker. Dr Muchima also says he will finish his term in 2031 alongside President Hakainde Hichilema because he is one of his strongest supporters. In an interview, Dr Muchima said people had resolved to vote for President Hichilema in 2026 because of his sound leadership. “I am with my President, Hakainde Hichilema. I’ll finish with him. I’ll be with him all the way and I am one of his strongest supporters. I am winning without any doubt. I am on my way going there. We’re winning. We don’t have opposition. They’re just wasting their...