GOVERNANCE activist Rueben Lifuka has challenged government to state its reasons for abandoning the process of passing a law on lifestyle audits. Lifuka says the continuous indecisiveness on anti-corruption reforms will be an all-time low of the UPND’s governance record. In an interview, Lifuka noted that the UPND, while in opposition, was very vocal and active in its advocacy for the PF government to introduce lifestyle audits. “The UPND in opposition was very vocal and active in its advocacy for the PF government to introduce lifestyle audits. The calls for lifestyle audits did not start with the UPND but was initially started by civil society and specifically Transparency International Zambia. This call was later taken on board my various stakeholders...