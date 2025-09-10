GOVERNMENT Chief Whip Stafford Mulusa says there will be consequences for those who plan to boycott the Presidential address. Commenting on Matero PF MP Miles Sampa’s statement that opposition MPs were consulting with the party on whether to abscond President Hakainde Hichilema’s inaugural opening of Parliament this Friday, Mulusa said all MPs must attend the inaugural ceremony. “Knowing Miles Sampa and the way he is, of course, he is politicking, but the presidential address is a special occasion, and if you plan to boycott it, it has its own consequences. What is important is that all members of parliament must attend the inaugural ceremony, the official meeting of Parliament, and there is no reason given for Miles Sampa to actually...