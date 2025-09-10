MAMBILIMA PF MP Jean Chisenga says the only reason the UPND is not worried about the 2026 general election is because they have already employed tactics to disadvantage the opposition. In a recent interview, UPND Lusaka Province Chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta said unlike other former ruling parties, the UPND didn’t know tricks of how to kill the opposition. But responding to that in an interview, Tuesday, Chisenga argued that the UPND had in fact taken over PF. She further said some laws being enacted under the UPND government would come back to haunt them. “First of all, they cannot say that they don’t have any mingalato (tricks). You need to understand that there’s no freedom of speech, then there’s no freedom...