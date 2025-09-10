THE Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) says it is aware of the sale of unregulated herbal medicines and supplements that have flooded the market. ZAMRA says it wants to work closely with the Traditional Healers Association of Zambia to regulate the sale of these products. On Sunday, the Medical for Quality Healthcare in Zambia (MQHZ) issued a public warning about the rising sale of unregulated herbal medicines and supplements, stating that they pose a significant threat to public health. Responding to this, Monday, ZAMRA Senior Public Relations Officer Ludovic Mwape said the authority was equally concerned with this development, as some of these herbal products were not registered or evaluated for safety. “As ZAMRA, as you may be aware, our...