THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in Nakonde has arrested a farmer for corrupt practices involving K10,000. ACC Head of Corporate Communications Timothy Moono says Agrippa Sininza, 45, offered a K10,000 bribe and actually gave K7,000 to Abel Musonda, a satellite depot clerk at Mwenzo Food Reserve Agency (FRA), so that he could inflate the number of maize bags Sininza supplied from 234 x 50kg bags to 600 x 50kg bags. In a statement, Thursday, Moono said Sininza has been released on bond and will appear in court soon. “The Anti-Corruption Commission in Nakonde has arrested and charged Agrippa Sininza, a farmer, for corrupt practices involving K10,000.00. Agrippa Sininza, aged 45, of Ntindi Village in Nakonde, has been charged with one count...